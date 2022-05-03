‘We’re Called Women’: Twitter Rips Democratic State Legislator Who Called Women ‘Birthing Bodies’ in Roe V. Wade Defense

A Democratic lawmaker from Wisconsin is being shredded online after she referred to women as “birthing bodies” in a defense of abortion.

Politico shared a leaked draft letter Monday it reported was authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito. The order appears to signify the Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts dissenting with the court’s liberals.

Roberts is seeking to find whoever leaked the draft, and the left and right arguing over the issue of sending abortion decisions back to the states.

Since the news broke the landmark 1973 decision might be overturned, the right has celebrated the apparent looming end to federally legalized abortion. Meanwhile, many on the left have expressed outrage.

Varying takes have gone viral online. Wisconsin tate Rep. Francesca Hong had hers catch fire for all the wrong reasons.

Many liberals online have mounted passionate defenses of what they call a woman’s right to abortion access. Hong offered a similar defense, only she avoided the term “women.”

“Birthing bodies have the right to freedom,” Hong tweeted. “Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions. Access to abortion & reproductive care is a decision we must trust each person to make based on what’s best for their health & their future.”

The Democrat was obliterated online for what many viewed as an untimely decision to avoid gendered language regarding women.

Hey Francesca, birthing bodies isn’t a thing. We’re called women. Only women can do that. Maybe get that simple fact right before delving into the rest. https://t.co/4E8muIpv3f — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) May 3, 2022

Women. We’re women! How can you begin to talk about protecting the rights of women when you can’t even bring yourself to use the word. This is REALLY not a good time to be a woman. Clock spinning backwards. 😞#abortion #womenwontwheest #WomensRightsAreHumanRights https://t.co/oXfnBjtc4x — Dawn Neesom (@DawnNeesom) May 3, 2022

“Birthing bodies”. If American women can no longer even name themselves, how can they defend their rights? https://t.co/AQzhzlo9wR — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) May 3, 2022

‘Birthing bodies’ ????

Why don’t you start with affording women the right to be called women. https://t.co/mJ0R76b1lz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2022

Note: You are no longer people. You are bodies that perform a specific function. https://t.co/7wnzeAXYzb — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 3, 2022

“birthing bodies” “people who menstruate” Men are men but women are phrases. https://t.co/UPPlzQ7njz — The (@DamiElebe) May 3, 2022

So we have the misogyny of the people who want to control women’s bodies vs the misogyny of the people who prefer to erase women altogether and refer to them as “birthing bodies.” Pick your poison I guess. Humanity is doomed. https://t.co/wDrlGDAfPr — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) May 3, 2022

You are speaking about *women* like we are breeding animals in a factory farm, or objects. Maybe you should shut up. https://t.co/1yELKCqIAh — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) May 3, 2022

Birthing bodies are women. Why won’t you call them that? Isn’t it profoundly misogynistic to be afraid to use the word that has been used for centuries, and instead employ the grotesque neologism “birthing bodies”? Why do you hate women, @StateRepHong? https://t.co/QaVxLClqlE — Robert Spencer روبرت سبنسر रॉबर्ट स्पेंसर 🇺🇸 (@jihadwatchRS) May 3, 2022

Pro-Tip for Husband: Do not give your wife a card on Sunday that says “Happy Birthing Body Day” or there will be violence. https://t.co/gHcd4HIvUW — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 3, 2022

