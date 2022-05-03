‘We’re Called Women’: Twitter Rips Democratic State Legislator Who Called Women ‘Birthing Bodies’ in Roe V. Wade Defense

By Kipp JonesMay 3rd, 2022, 6:03 pm
 

Wisconsin Democrat Calls Women 'Birthing Bodies'

A Democratic lawmaker from Wisconsin is being shredded online after she referred to women as “birthing bodies” in a defense of abortion.

Politico shared a leaked draft letter Monday it reported was authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito. The order appears to signify the Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts dissenting with the court’s liberals.

Roberts is seeking to find whoever leaked the draft, and the left and right arguing over the issue of sending abortion decisions back to the states.

Since the news broke the landmark 1973 decision might be overturned, the right has celebrated the apparent looming end to federally legalized abortion. Meanwhile, many on the left have expressed outrage.

Varying takes have gone viral online. Wisconsin tate Rep. Francesca Hong had hers catch fire for all the wrong reasons.

Many liberals online have mounted passionate defenses of what they call a woman’s right to abortion access. Hong offered a similar defense, only she avoided the term “women.”

“Birthing bodies have the right to freedom,” Hong tweeted. “Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions. Access to abortion & reproductive care is a decision we must trust each person to make based on what’s best for their health & their future.”

The Democrat was obliterated online for what many viewed as an untimely decision to avoid gendered language regarding women.

