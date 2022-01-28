President Joe Biden visited the site of Friday’s bridge collapse in Pittsburgh and promised “We’re going to fix” all of the bridges in the city.

A bridge collapsed Friday morning just hours before the president’s visit to speak about infrastructure, and to call for additional investments.

On Friday afternoon, the president stopped on the way to his speech to tour the site, and spoke to reporters and first responders for several minutes.

The president began by asking first responders for details about the incident, which also caused a gas leak that necessitated the shutting down of gas lines.

Biden then told reporters “You all realize I’ve been coming to Pittsburgh a long time. And as a former Pennsylvanian. But — I didn’t realize there are literally more bridges in Pittsburgh than any other city in the world.”

“Did you know that? More than Venice. I mean, I knew there were a lot of bri– I had no idea of that. And we’re going to you’re going to fix them all. Not a joke. This is going to be a gigantic change,” the President said.

“We’re spending the money, and by the way, we’re gonna give you guys more money too, cops,” Biden said, pointing at a police officer.

At a press conference following the collapse, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey was asked about the president’s visit to his city, and told reporters that the “bipartisan infrastructure law is critical to southwest Pennsylvania and the city of Pittsburgh, but we know we have bridges that we need to take care of,” and that “with [Biden] coming today to talk about this infrastructure bill, to discuss what is and what is funding is so important today is significant that, you know, at the end of the day, we could have had some serious injuries.”

“We’re glad to have the president coming today,” Gainey said.

