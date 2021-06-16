‘We’ve Always Said Keep an Open Mind’: Fauci Claims He’s Always Been Open to Lab Leak Theory
Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed on Wednesday that he has always argued in favor of an “open mind” in examining whether Covid-19 came from nature or a laboratory.
Most of the scientists who know about virus phylogeny and virus biology and evolutionary biology will say … from a virological standpoint, it’s still more likely that this is a natural occurrence,” Fauci said in an interview with CBS’ This Morning.
“We have always kept an open mind,” he added. “In fact, as early as the end of January [2020], the beginning of February, when someone people look at the virus and said, ‘You know, this could possibly be something that came form a lab,’ I brought together a group of scientists — I let people know about it.”
Fauci has said publicly since the early days of the virus that he believed it originated in nature. That included a May 2020 interview with National Geographic, when he told the publication, “If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward, this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated … Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species.”
Fauci’s emails, which were released to the public this month through open-record requests, revealed his colleagues informing him in early 2020 that the virus could have man-made roots, though Fauci abstained from expressing any strong opinion in writing.
“If you go back then, even though you lean towards feeling this is more likely a natural occurrence, we always felt that you’ve got to keep an open mind – all of us,” Fauci added in the CBS interview. “We didn’t get up and start announcing it, but what we said — keep an open mind and continue to look. So I think it’s a bit of a distortion to say we deliberately suppressed that.”
Watch above via CBS.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com