WH Press Complains About Naomi Biden Wedding Cover Story — That Vogue Shot Last Week — Compares WH Handling to Trump ‘Lies’

The White House Press corps is up in arms over a Vogue cover story on the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, after reporters were banned from the event at the bride’s request in a plea for privacy.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was peppered with questions about the wedding last week, and explained, in part:

The family — it’s a family event. And Naomi and Peter have asked that their wedding be closed to the media, and we are respecting their wishes. This is something that the couple has decided. So — but understanding you all have interest, understanding that the media has interest in this — which I can understand it is a joyous occasion; we all want to celebrate them — we will be releasing — we will be releasing pictures, photos, and a statement from the President and the First Lady following the ceremony. Again, this is their wish. And we should be — we should be thrilled and happy for them in making this really important step in their lives.

But when Vogue published its digital cover story on Tuesday, reporters complained bitterly at having been excluded while the iconic glossy fashion mag was given access.

Emily Goodin of The Daily Mail wrote “A reminder the White House told the press the Naomi and Peter wanted a private wedding.”

White House correspondent for Bloomberg News Nancy Cook posted a quote from Jean-Pierre along with a retweet of the article, writing “White House press secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre (sic) on Nov. 18: ‘They have decided to make this wedding private. It is a family event. It is — and we are going to respect Naomi and Peter’s wishes.'”

AP’s Seung Min Kim similarly wrote “The wedding of Naomi Biden and Peter is a private one. The family — it’s a family event. And Naomi and Peter have asked that their wedding be closed to the media, and we are respecting their wishes.’ @PressSec, last week”

“Nothing says privacy quite like a full Vogue spread,” snarked Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

“I think we all sort of knew this would happen, but if they wouldn’t let the pool photographers in because the rights were sold, we should have known,” wrote Niels Lesniewski of CQ/Roll Call.

Ashley Parker of The Washington Post outright accused the White House of lying and compared the administration with that of former President Donald Trump, writing “I spent four years covering the Trump WH and two years covering the Biden WH. What’s fascinating is that they both lie, albeit in v different ways. Trump team was shameless, whereas Biden team is too cute by half.”

She later added that “Not all lies are created equal and the magnitude, frequency and audacity is certainly different.”

Maggie Haberman also accused the White House of lying, writing “We cover the small lies politicians tell because they can give way to bigger ones, for folks wondering why this is news. That’s what the press is supposed to do.”

“I had reporting in Oct about Vogue being tapped to cover this and I was waved off,” NYT’s Katie Rogers complained, adding “Official explanation is that Vogue wasn’t there the day of. Loophole = the family staged a ‘wedding at the WH’ shoot beforehand.”

She added that according to Jean-Pierre, “private” meant “not for the White House press corps.”

But according to a source with knowledge of the situation, speaking to Mediaite on condition of anonymity, it’s no “loophole” — there were no media outlets present for the wedding itself on Saturday. Not Vogue, not anyone.

The article featured photos by renowned portrait photographer Norman Jean Roy, and an exclusive interview with Naomi Biden, who gave her account of the wedding and the planning process.

