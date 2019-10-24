White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham acknowledged that daily press briefings — a traditional function of her taxpayer-funded job — will not be resuming anytime soon, while she simultaneously touted the Trump administration’s “very open and transparent” media access.

Grisham made her comments Thursday evening to Trish Regan on the Fox Business Network, one of the handful of news organizations — all of them notably Trump-friendly — with whom she has appeared since taking over the White House spokesperson job this past summer. The last daily press briefing in the Donald Trump White House was held by the former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on March 11, 227 days ago.

“You have effectively cancelled the briefings,” Regan noted. “Is that going to change at any point soon?”

“The briefings had stopped before I took over. If the president ever wants me to do a briefing. If there is a time when we have a very important topic we need to announce, of course we can do a briefing,” Grisham replied, by way of saying “no.”

“I’m accessible and my team is accessible to the media 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in every other way you can imagine,” she added. “We do interviews, there’s emails, texts, phone calls. But the president is his best spokesperson and he’s so accessible to the press. They may not like his answers for what he says. But this is a very transparent and open White House. And so just because somebody isn’t out at a podium doesn’t mean somebody is not answering questions.”

Regan then alluded a scathing critique of Grisham’s absence from the press briefing room by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, which Grisham basically laughed off.

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

