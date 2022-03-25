‘What a Wonderful Uplifting Moment!’ CNN’s Poppy Harlow Gushes About Biden Visit with Troops in Poland

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow could not hide her delight at President Joe Biden‘s visit with U.S. troops in Poland, telling viewers it was “a wonderful, uplifting moment!”

Friday’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto came out of a commercial break right into a clip of the president preparing to share a meal of pizza with the troops of the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed in Rzesnow, Poland in support of Operation New Normal.

The president held court for several minutes, thanking the troops and telling them they are part of “the finest fighting force in the history of the world. That’s not hyperbole.”

He also told a story about when his late son Beau Biden was serving in Baghdad, then sat down to eat some pizza.

Harlow then cut in to describe the scene to viewers:

What a wonderful, uplifting moment! I’m seeing this for the first time as you, our viewers, are as well. The president, just impromptu, sitting down to eat with the 82nd Airborne. You actually see one of them taking a selfie with the president right there after he greeted them and thanked them. And he said, “You are the finest fighting force in the history of the world, and that is not hyperbole.” This is the president’s first stop today in Rzesnow, Poland. He is obviously, you know, greeting the troops, making them feel appreciated, as they deeply are, as the president eats pizza with them. He will next go to a briefing on the humanitarian situation and crisis before he then meets with Poland’s president, President Duda. But what a, what a moment this is to see. After the emergency meetings yesterday in Brussels, a real unification of the NATO alliance of European leaders, Western leaders across Europe, and President Biden. It’s wonderful to see this moment, and I’m sure very meaningful for all who serve, especially right now.

Watch above via CNN.

