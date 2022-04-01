‘What About Inflation?’ Reporters Yell Questions As Biden Leaves Economic Presser Without Answering Any

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Friday to discuss the March job reports, announce his new tax on billionaires and detail his policy to lower gas prices in the U.S.

“Americans are back to work,” Biden said while speaking from the White House. “Record job creation. Record unemployment decline. Record wage gains,” the president added while discussing the 11th consecutive jobs report with new hires above 400,000.

“Even though we created a record number of jobs we know — I know that this job is not finished. We need to do more to get prices under control,” Biden continued.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up gas prices and food prices all over the world,” Biden added as he then discussed his Thursday announcement to release up to 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – the largest release in U.S. history.

Biden went on to discuss his plan to ensure all billionaires pay a minimum of 20 percent in taxes, a policy he argued would help tackle the country’s skyrocketing debt.

“I’ve said in the past I’m a capitalist and I have no problem with people making as much money as they are capable of making. But I’m asking you one simple thing, just pay your fair share. Pay your fair share, that’s all. That’s it. Just your fair share,” Biden said of his plan.

“No one can argue that 20% for a billionaire is unfair. Here is what this adds up to. We’ll continue to create jobs. Put down the cost for families and rein in deficits left by my predecessor,” Biden said, taking a swipe at former President Donald Trump.

As he would down his remarks he thanked the press corps for being there but made clear he would not take questions. “We’ll have plenty of time to answer questions about other items about the jobs report next week. Thank you. Appreciate it,” he concluded.

Reporters were not so easily cowed though, they shouted a bevy of questions as Biden exited the room. “What about inflation? We’re in inflation. It’s outpacing wages,” one reported was hear yelling particularly loudly.

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner also took a swipe at Biden for not taking questions as she resumed her coverage:

So much going on with our economy, relations in the world. A war on Ukraine by Russia. So much to talk about. But, we’ll have to wait until next week the president says before we can ask any questions of him about any topics including the one he just talked about.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

