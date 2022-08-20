‘What About Trump?’ Jon Karl Asks Liz Cheney Point-Blank if Jan. 6 Committee Will Have Trump Testify

ABC News chief Washington correspondent and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos Jonathan Karl asked Rep. Liz Cheney point-blank if the January 6 committee will have former President Donald Trump testify.

Mr. Karl interviewed Rep. Cheney for Sunday’s edition of This Week, a preview of which was released in advance. Karl asked Cheney about the prospect of former Vice President Mike Pence testifying before the committee she co-chairs, which Pence has said he would “consider.”

He also asked about the biggest fish in the probe’s net, and while Cheney didn’t want to “get ahead” of the committee, she promised that any Trump interactions would be under oath:

JONATHAN KARL: One of the key figures here is obviously Mike Pence. He said this week he’s willing, or willing to consider, testifying if he is asked. Are you going to ask him?

LIZ CHENEY: So we’ve been in discussions with his counsel and I didn’t see his specific comments this week, but it sounds like they were pretty similar to what his counsel has been saying. And I think, you know, look, he played a critical role on January 6th.

If he had succumbed to the pressure that Donald Trump was putting on him. We would have had a much worse constitutional crisis.

And I think that he has clearly, as he’s expressed, concerns about executive privilege, which, you know, I have tremendous respect. I think it’s, it’s, you know, hugely important constitutional issue in terms of separation of powers.

I believe in executive privilege. I think it matters.

But I also think that when the country has been through something as grave as this was, everyone who has information has an obligation to step forward. So I would hope that, that he will do that.

JONATHAN KARL: So you think we’ll see him here in September, in this room before the committee?

LIZ CHENEY: I would hope. Well, I would hope that he, he will understand how important it is for the American people to know every aspect of the truth about what happened that day.

JONATHAN KARL: What about Trump? Before you wrap up, will you ask him to testify?

LIZ CHENEY: I don’t want to make any announcements about that this morning. So let me just, let me just leave it there.

JONATHAN KARL: But it’s possible you would ask him before wrapping up to testify.

LIZ CHENEY: Yeah. I mean, I don’t, I again, I don’t want to get in front of committee deliberations about that. I do think it’s very important, as I said in the first hearing or the second hearing, you know, his interactions with our committee will be under oath.