‘What Did They THINK Was Going On?’ John Berman Stunned When Kaitlan Collins Says Trump Team Caught Off Guard By Target Letter

CNN anchor John Berman was stunned when Kaitlan Collins reported ex-President Donald Trump’s team was “caught off guard” by the target letter in the January 6 investigation, asking “What did they think was going on the last few weeks?”

Trump announced Tuesday that he’s about to be indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s conduct surrounding the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The news came after an ever-escalating series of new developments and revelations about the probe over the past several weeks.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN News Central, Collins provided an update on her reporting about the letter, including telling Berman and co-anchors Sara Sidner and Kate Bolduan that “this has caught the Trump legal team off guard.”

A stunned Berman circled back to ask how that could be:

JOHN BERMAN: Hey, Kaitlan, you said this caught the Trump team by surprise. I’m curious if that’s a form of wishcasting here. What did they think was going on the last few weeks as we kept on learning that all these people have testified before the grand jury or spoken to prosecutors here? How did they think this was playing out? KAITLAN COLLINS: I think the mindset on this has changed kind of similar to to the documents case where initially they thought they were in the clear when it came to the documents case, especially when the document situation happened with President Biden, with former Vice President Pence. And then things clearly changed. And we saw why it was because that audiotape that they had. On the January 6 investigation, I think the thinking was it’s such a broad case. There is such a wide-ranging scope here. You know, what charges could they be pursuing? Is it conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding? We know that is something that they’ve been asking questions about. I think when they started bringing in people like Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks, it seemed to change the calculus for some of the people who are reading the tea leaves here.

