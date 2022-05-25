‘What I’d Like to Do Is See It and Everything and Stuff’: Herschel Walker Awkwardly Responds to Question About Gun Laws After Texas School Shooting

Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker evaded a question about the Uvalde school shooting Tuesday evening after his big victory.

Walker ran away with the primary, carrying nearly 70% of the vote as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. He managed to do so while avoiding debates against his opponents and amid questions about his fitness as a candidate.

In general election mode, the historic running back offered no indication he intends to change tactics.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Walker asked about the elementary school shooting in Texas that left 19 children dead. Raju posted a video of the very brief encounter.

“Do you support any new gun laws in the wake of this Texas shooting?” Raju asked him.

Walker asked Raju to repeat the question, and the latter obliged him.

The former Georgia Bulldog’s prattled answer left much to be desired for anyone who might have wished to hear his thoughts on the matter.

“What I’d like to do, what I’d like to do is see it and everything and stuff,” Walker said. “I’d Like to see it.”

The moment offered little in the way of confidence Georgia’s voters can expect hearty debates between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who the former college and NFL star will face in the general election.

Walker’s reluctance to talk about the issues frustrated his GOP primary opponents. One of them referred to his political blueprint as “Biden basement strategy.”

“He was my childhood football hero,” complained GOP candidate and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler last month. “I thought he was a competitor. But he’s moved over here from Texas after several decades and he’s hiding out. He’s doing the Biden basement strategy. We saw what that got us.”

