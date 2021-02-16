comScore What Is a ‘Jon Stewart Packet’ and Why Is It Blowing Up Twitter?

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 16th, 2021, 9:35 am

Twitter is buzzing about former Daily Show host Jon Stewart and packets and the intersection thereof, which has many people wondering: Just what is a “Jon Stewart packet” and why should we care?

The latter is a matter of taste, but the former is knowable. Stewart is producing a new series for AppleTV+, and is hiring writers! To that end, a solicitation for “packet submissions” was sent out this week calling on comedy writers to follow a very specific set of instructions to be considered for a slot:

1. Submit one page of TOPICAL, non-evergreen monologue jokes, on February 15th, by 9pm PST. The jokes should be about whatever is currently in the news on February 15th. The amount of jokes is flexible, but they must fit on ONE page. The style of the monologue jokes is up to you, write what you would want to see on TV.

2. In addition to the topical jokes, please include 1-2 sentences on one bill or law in America that you would change, create, or do away with. These sentences also need to fit on that single sheet.

3. Create your submission using google docs. Then submit a link to your packet — with editing access open. Do not send a word doc or a pdf, only submit your google docs link. Please use Arial font, size 11.

Et cetera. The 6th bullet was “Do not taunt Jon Stewart packet submission instructions.”*

And so, an insider comedy Twitter trend was born, with comedy writers of varying skill levels riffing on the phenomenon, and other Twitter users trying to digest the trend.

Stewart himself eventually joined in on the fun.

Somewhere, the next Lenny Bruce weeps, having just realized he used Helvetica size 12.

