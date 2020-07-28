House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) snapped at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Tuesday for demanding Attorney General William Barr be allowed to respond to questions posed to him by committee Democrats during an afternoon hearing.

“Mr. Chairman, just real quick, I don’t think we have ever had a hearing where the witness wasn’t allowed to respond to points made, questions asked, and attacks made — not just in this committee but every committee I’ve been on,” Jordan said during a momentary lull in the hearing.

“Gentleman does not have the time,” Nadler responded.

Jordan shot back, “I don’t want the time. I want the attorney general to be able to have enough time to respond to accusations and questions asked him, and you guys not cut him off.”

At that point, Nadler said Jordan’s request was irrelevant, saying, “What you want is irrelevant. It’s irrelevant to the rules.”

Barr appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to testify on topics including the Justice Department’s treatment of protesters around the nation and his department’s treatment of the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Democratic members including Rep. David Cicilline (RI), Cedric Richmond (LA) and Pramila Jayapal (WA) used the opportunity to speak and to ostensibly ask Barr questions, but frequently reclaimed their allotted time before he was able to respond, prompting committee Republicans to spar with Democrats over the issue.

Watch above via Fox News.

