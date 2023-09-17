Fox News anchor Shannon Bream confronted GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about his high unfavorables, and a highly critical recent op-ed.

In a Fox News Sunday interview with the 38-year-old businessman, Bream invoked an Aug. 28 New York Times column by Michelle Goldberg titled, “Vivek Ramaswamy Is Very Annoying. It’s Why He’s Surging in the Polls.”

“Of all the descriptors attached to Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old political tyro enjoying a bizarre surge in the Republican primary race for second place, the most common one seems to be ‘annoying,'” Goldberg wrote — in a passage quoted by Bream.

Ramaswamy tried to laugh off the blunt critique by chalking it up to his age.

“We have been taking intense criticism, Shannon, over the last several weeks since I performed well on that second debate (sic),” Ramaswamy said. “And this is part of the process. So I invite the open debate. The reality is many people are annoyed by my rise and believe that a 38-year-old is too young to be US president. The fact of the matter is Thomas Jefferson was 33 years old when he wrote the U.S. Declaration of Independence. He also invented the swivel chair while he was at it, by the way. And so I think we need to revive that spirit.”

Earlier in the interview, Bream confronted Ramaswamy with a recent Fox News poll showing former President Donald Trump reaching the 60 percent threshold in the GOP primary.

“Many analysts say everybody else is just sort of playing for second place,” Bream said. “You said you would not accept the vice presidential spot. So what’s the point of your campaign now?”

“We came from 0.0 percent to where we are now,” Ramaswamy said — after delivering a blustery campaign mission statement of sorts. “I think we’re on track to win this election.”

