‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Greg Gutfeld Doesn’t See Problem With Trump Trying to Destroy Evidence

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld didn’t understand the problem with ex-President Donald Trump trying to destroy evidence, as he is alleged to have done, reasoning that the surveillance tapes in question are Trump’s property.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed three additional charges against Trump: one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations that Trump and co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in the summer of 2022.

On Friday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Five, Gutfeld — recently the subject of widespread criticism for offensive comments about the Holocaust in defense of teaching the benefits of skills learned during slavery — suggested that the new charges were a response to the Hunter Biden plea deal falling apart, and wondered what the big deal about conspiring to destroy evidence of a crime is anyway if it’s your own footage:

And this is amazing timing. Timing, as the, as the, Hunter’s plea deal falls apart, that suddenly these new charges on Trump just happen to arrive. And then what are they about, surveillance cameras? What’s wrong with that? What’s wrong with like, are those yours? Why can’t you? Why can’t you clear them? I don’t understand that. They’re not like other people’s emails that you then, you know, disappear. But I’ll leave that for another time because I’m not a lawyer.

The filing describes the attempt as follows:

Around the same time on June 24 that NAUTA was making his travel plans to go to Florida, NAUT A and DE OLIVEIRA contacted Trump Employee 4, who was the Director of Information Technology (“IT’) at The Mar-a-Lago Club, as follows: a. DE OLIVEIRA told Trump Employee 4 that their conversation should remain between the two of them. b. DE OLIVEIRA asked Trump Employee 4 how many days the server retained footage. Trump Employee 4 responded that he believed it was approximately 45 days. c. DE OLIVEIRA told Trump Employee 4 that “the boss” wanted the server deleted. Trump Employee 4 responded that he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that. Trump Employee 4 told DE OLIVEIRA that DE OLIVEIRA would have to reach out to another employee who was a supervisor of security for TRUMP’s business organization. DE OLIVEIRA then insisted to TRUMP Employee 4 that “the boss” wanted the server deleted and asked, “what are we going to do?”

It goes on to say:

From on or about June 22, 2022, through in or around August 2022, in Palm Beach County, in the Southern District of Florida, and elsewhere, the defendants, DONALD J. TRUMP, WALTINE NAUTA, and CARLOS DE OLIVEIRA did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate. and conceal a record, document and other object and attempted to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding; that is- TRUMP, NAUTA, and DE OLIVEIRA requested that Trump Employee 4 delete security camera footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.

