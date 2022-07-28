Days after publishing a searing op-ed declaring that former President Donald Trump “utterly failed” on Jan. 6, the Wall Street Journal editorial page is ramping up its attacks on the ex-commander in chief — with one of its most prominent columnists asking some hard questions about Trump’s massive campaign war chest.

In a column titled “Where Do Trump’s Donations Go?” famed GOP strategist Karl Rove called out the former president for using very little of the $121 million, he has raised to help Republicans in the midterm elections.

Rove wrote:

“In a 24-hour stretch this week, I received 25 fundraising pleas from Trump World beseeching me to help save America from the Democrats. In exchange for donations, I was offered a blue “Official 2022 Trump Card,” then a gold one, “Limited Edition Trump Wine Glasses” (I don’t drink), an “EXCLUSIVE Trump Rally Shirt,” and a slot on the “Official 2022 Trump Donor Wall.” Alongside gifts, the emails offered flattery: I was called a “Trump MVP,” one of the former president’s “Most Loyal Supporters,” an “America First Trump Patriot” and “Patriot of the Month.” I even got an invitation to join the “American Defense Task Force.” These requests have apparently produced a flood of contributions that donors think will help defeat Democrats. But it isn’t clear that much of Mr. Trump’s lucre is going to help in the midterms.”

Rove explained that legally, Trump cannot use the money on a future presidential campaign at this time, and that if he declares his 2024 candidacy before the midterms, he must — by law — create a new committee for his presidential campaign. He then called out Trump for having spent a few hundred thousand dollars to help out Republican candidates who are very much in need.

“If Mr. Trump doesn’t start actually deploying these funds to help candidates he’s backed for Congress, governor and other statewide offices, donors might not keep giving to the former president’s causes,” Rove wrote. “Trump-endorsed candidates might start to wonder how strong an ally the former president really is, beyond lending his name in a primary.”

Rove’s op-ed marks the latest salvo against the former president from a Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet. There has been a noted shift in coverage of Trump in several of the outlets owned by the Australian media magnate in recent days. In addition to the prior Wall Street Journal editorial condemning Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, the New York Post, last week declared Trump “unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again. And Fox News recently posted a video featuring Trump voters switching their allegiance to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). They also gave 15 minutes of live coverage to a speech given by former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday in Washington while completely ignoring Trump’s DC address on the very same day.

