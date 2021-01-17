The New Yorker has shared some stunning new video from the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6th, captured by reporter Luke Mogelson.

Mogelson followed people who were angrily clashing with police outside and went into the building.

One individual inside the building told an officer, “You’re outnumbered. There’s a fucking million of us out there, and we are listening to Trump, your boss!”

Mogelson captured footage of people chanting “treason” at least twice, and even caught one person saying, “Where the fuck is Nancy?”

Mogelson even followed some of them into the Senate chamber.

There’s one moment in the video where they appear to have found Ted Cruz’s objection to the election results in Arizona, with one individual saying “he’s with us.” At another point someone says, “I think Cruz would want us to do this. I think we’re good.”

The video also confirms that one individual left a note on Pence’s desk in the Senate chamber that read, “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

Mogelson later went to another entrance where people were storming inside, and even caught a moment of some of them trashing media equipment.

Someone in the crowd shouted, “Start making a list, put all those names down, and we start hunting them down one by one!”

Someone else added, “Traitors get guillotines.”

You can watch above, via The New Yorker.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]