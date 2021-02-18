Talk about throwing out political red meat.

Congresswoman and gun rights activist Lauren Boebert (R- CO) tweeted out an image of a steak on Tuesday, taunting Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to “come and take it,” in response to his call for widespread adoption of lab-created beef. But the rib steak image she so proudly tweeted out with the popular, Second Amendment catchphrase wasn’t actually from her kitchen, but was instead scraped from elsewhere on the Internet.

In other words, Gates couldn’t molon labe, because that steak was already in absentia.

Boebert’s surreal Twitter beef was apparently prompted by a recent interview the billionaire philanthropist gave to MIT Technology Review, in which he said: “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

“Come and take it, Bill,” Boebert posted in response, with the attached stock photo of a bone-in rib steak.

Come and take it, Bill. pic.twitter.com/9bjFrfVn3Q — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 16, 2021

The carefully staged food photo seemed a bit too well done, and led some online sleuths to track down the so-to-speak raw image, which was ripped from the website of an upstate New York butcher shop.

You don’t even have it to be taken away. You stole this image from a New York butcher’s website. https://t.co/PDt0ey0mLh — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) February 17, 2021

This social media misfire from Boebert comes just a few weeks after an earlier failed media stunt, where the newly-elected House representative boldly declared her Second Amendment right to carry a gun in Washington, D.C., and the Capitol in a viral campaign video, only to later admit she faked parts of it to avoid breaking local gun control laws.

But the political beefing about, well… beef didn’t stop there, as the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel further noted Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) is now fundraising off of Gates’ remarks.

This isn’t the first time conservatives have picked a bone with alleged liberal meat grabbers.

Not too long ago, conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka claimed that liberals were attempting to take away conservatives’ hamburgers.

