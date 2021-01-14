White House Adviser to Jim Acosta: People Will Tell Their Children Not to Lie or They’ll End Up Like Trump

White House advisers have told CNN Senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta that President Donald Trump will go down in history as a villain, and one said that people will use Trump as an object lesson to their children.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Anderson Cooper 360, Acosta delivered what has become a regular feature: White House advisers roasting Trump behind his back. After opening a panel segment by revealing that Trump press officials are busy packing their stuff, Acosta closed it by relaying Trump advisers’ brutal assessments of their boss’s legacy.

Cooper asked Acosta if Trump is even trying to do the job of being president, and Acosta responded “No, he’s not,” then riffed on the Medals of Freedom that Trump has been handing out — or trying to hand out — of late.

“But Anderson, even his own advisers know that he’s going down in history books as a villain, as a scoundrel, as an outcast and a pariah,” Acosta said. “I talked to one advisor earlier today who said ‘Donald Trump is going to be known as somebody who destroyed everything because of his lies.'”

He added that the adviser also told him that “when people tell their children about the importance of telling the truth, as we’ve all been wondering how do we explain to our kids what’s happening right now, one of the president’s own advisers was saying ‘This is what you’re going to tell your children. You don’t want to lie all the time because you might end up like Donald Trump.'”

Acosta has become a metaphorical bartender for a certain set of Trump officials, who pour out their gripes to him on the regular.

But the subtext to Acosta’s reporting is rather unmistakable, as his status as one of Trump’s least favorite and most adversarial correspondents cannot be lost on advisers who clearly want their words to carry the extra sting of being delivered by his hated nemesis.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

