The head of the White House security office reportedly lost his lower right leg and the big toe on his left foot after suffering from complications related to Covid-19.

Crede Bailey, who contracted the virus in September, is recovering after three months in the hospital, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg News. Bailey allegedly asked the White House to refrain from publicizing his condition.

Dawn McCrobie, who created a GoFundMe effort for Bailey in November, shed light on his condition, writing, “Crede beat COVID-19 but it came at a significant cost: his big toe on his left foot as well as his right foot and lower leg had to be amputated.

“His house will need to be renovated to accommodate his disability; ramps to get in/out of the house, the bathroom shower will have to be modified, handrails will have to be installed, etc,” McCrobie added. “Crede will NOT be happy I’ve done this as he is a proud man who is the first to help everyone else but would never ask for help himself.”

Bailey’s age wasn’t shared in the post, nor was any explanation of what led to the amputation. Studies have shown that blood clots in the arteries can lead to limb amputation in victims of Covid-19, and may enhance the risk of death by as much as 74 percent.

A career federal official, Bailey was promoted to his current position in June 2018. His diagnosis for Covid-19 came in mid-September, weeks before President Donald Trump’s Oct. 1 announcement that he had also tested positive.

Bailey’s diagnosis made him the 34th member of the president’s orbit to test positive, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency memo leaked at the time.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]