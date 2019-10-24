White House Press Secretary Says People Who Are Against Trump ‘Deserve’ to be Called Scum: ‘They Are Just That’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham expanded on President Donald Trump’s slam on “Never Trump” Republicans by saying that “the people who are against” him deserve to be called scum.

On Wednesday, Trump declared that “Never Trumper Republicans” are “human scum,” and on Thursday morning, Grisham expanded that definition to anyone who is “against” the president.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade noted that “The president, yesterday, called the Never Trumpers scum,” and asked “Does he regret that?”

“No. No he shouldn’t,” Grisham replied. “The people who are against him, and who have been against him, and working against him since the day they took office are just that.”

Based on a recent Fox News poll, a majority of Americans agree with them.

“It is horrible that people are working against a president who is delivering results for this country, and has been since day one,” Grisham continued, adding “And the fact that people continue to try to negate anything that he is doing and take away from the good work he is doing on behalf of the American people, they deserve strong language like that.”

Since becoming White House press secretary in June, Grisham has not held a single press briefing, but has made time to go on Fox News to call officials elected by more than half of the Americans who pay her salary “scum.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

