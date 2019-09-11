White House Reportedly ‘Directly Involved’ in Push for NOAA to Respond to NWS Tweet Contradicting Trump

Right now we know that there’s an investigation underway into NOAA issuing an unsigned statement backing up President Donald Trump‘s Alabama hurricane tweet and disavowing the Birmingham NWS tweet contradicting him.

There’s been a lot of reporting on the internal fallout from the NWS tweet, including recent reporting that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross called the acting NOAA chief and told them to fix it. Ross, the New York Times reported, threatened firings. The Commerce Department has denied that report.

Today the New York Times and the Washington Post are both reporting that the White House was directly involved in the internal push for NOAA to respond.

The Post says that Trump himself pushed staffers to deal with this. Both reports say acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney called Ross. Per the Post:

Mulvaney then called Ross but did not instruct him to threaten any firings or make any punitive threats, officials said. He simply told Ross that the agency needed to fix the matter immediately, leading to a new statement that was issued Friday, Sept. 6.

One senior administration official told the Times that Mulvaney got involved because “in his view, the Birmingham forecasters had gone too far and the president was right to suggest there had been forecasts showing possible impact on Alabama.”

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com