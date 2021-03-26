White House Reportedly Spiked Plan For 50-Person Indoor ‘Themed Party’ at Interior Department

The White House reportedly spiked a party at the Interior Department for its new secretary over concerns that it would become a “superspreader” event.

Interior Chief of Staff Jennifer Van der Heide planned the Southwest-themed party for 50 people to celebrate Secretary Deb Haaland’s confirmation, according to a Friday report in Politico. The event was intended to cater to Haaland’s New Mexico roots with appetizers that included quesadillas and beef and chicken flautas.

Tiffany Tellez, the catering director for Anita’s in Fairfax, Virginia, said an official told her “she was going to get some delivery instructions for me, but then she canceled before she gave me anything concrete.” She added that the event was described as an “in-person meeting in the library” at the Interior Department, but that the event was getting too large.

Officials familiar with the plans said the White House ordered the event be canceled after it received word of the plans.

An Interior Department spokesman refrained from describing the plans in a statement, but emphasized the department had been taking normal Covid-19 prevention measures. “The secretary and Interior leadership have diligently observed Covid protocols both in and out of the building,” the spokesman said. “That includes implementing a first-ever mask mandate for the agency, a stringent telework posture, and multiple communications to staff assuring them that their health and safety is a critical priority.

“What this shows is that junior staff made soft inquiries for something that never happened,” the spokesman added. “That the new team conducted research and gathered estimates for potential future events and opportunities should not be shocking. There was no event at Interior.”

