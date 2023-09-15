White House Reporter Jabs Karine Jean Pierre Over Recent Separation: ‘Is Your Breakup Affecting Your Job?’

White House Press Corps member and frequent disruptor Simon Ateba took a jab at Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during Friday’s press briefing.

Ateba, the “Chief White House Correspondent at Today News Africa in Washington”, is no stranger to challenging Jean-Pierre and disrupting press briefings. Upon several occasions, Ateba has interrupted Jean-Pierre and blasted her for not taking his questions.

Back in July the White House threatened to take away Ateba’s press room credentials over the various outbursts.

“If you continue to impede briefings or events by shouting over your colleagues who have been called on for a question, even after you have been asked to stop by a White House employee, then your hard pass may be suspended or revoked, following notice and an opportunity to respond,” the official warning read.

Ateba is still in the press room and once again, may have taken things too far during Friday’s press briefing by taking a jab at Jean-Pierre’s personal life.

Last week, Jean-Pierre revealed in an interview with Vogue that she was separated from longtime partner Suzanne Malveaux and she was now navigating life as a single parent to their adopted nine-year-old daughter.

As she was leaving the podium at the end of the Friday press briefing, Ateba shouted out, “Is your breakup affecting your job?”

No comment was given.

