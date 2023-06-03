White House Reporter Peppers Jean-Pierre About Biden Sandbag Fall To Kick Off Briefing

Associated Press White House correspondent Chris Megerian fired off several questions about President Joe Biden’s unscheduled rapid bodily descent and sudden non-arboreal stop to kick off White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s briefing. (Those are SpaceX and West Wing references, respectively)

At Friday’s press briefing the first questions were about the president tripping over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy graduation, asking in rapid succession whether Biden had been examined by a doctor, whether KJP could describe the examination, and what the result of the examination was — but according to Jean-Pierre there was no examination to describe:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay, with that, let’s get going. Chris.

CHRIS MEGERIAN: Hello.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: What you got for us?

CHRIS MEGERIAN: So, the President had the fall yesterday. The White House has said that he’s fine. Was he checked out by a doctor? What was that examination like? What was the result of that?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, just want to just remind everybody what the President was in Colorado Springs for yesterday. He was there to — to offer his thanks to the dedicated brave women and — men and women who were graduating and about to serve in the Air Force. And he was proud — very proud to shake the hands of more than 900 of them beforehand.

So, I just want to make sure that we are aware: As Commander-in-Chief, that is why he was there. And he was incredibly proud to do so.

And just to — just, you know, make sure we clear the record here: He tripped over a bag — a sandbag on the stage and — briefly; he tripped and got up. And he — he got — got right back up and continued — continued what he was there to do.

He did not — he — there was no need for the doctor to see him, as it was related to the fall. And he’s doing fine.

You saw — most of — some of you saw him last night when he returned, getting off Marine One on the South Lawn. He spoke to this. So, I would refer you back to his comments. And so, I’ll just leave it there.