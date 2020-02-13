White House Spox Contradicts John Kelly: ‘I Was In The Room With Him’ When He Backed Trump on Things He Now Criticizes

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham contradicted former Chief of Staff John Kelly over recent remarks he made critical of President Donald Trump, saying she had been in the room when Kelly backed Trump on things he now says were not great.

Grisham appeared on Thursday morning’s edition of Fox and Friends, and toward the end of the interview was asked to comment on Kelly’s recent remarks.

“I was disappointed, obviously,” Grisham said, and added “especially, I saw some of the comments that he made, and I was in the room with him when he actually backed the president on many of the things that he’s now saying, you know, weren’t great.”

“Talking about the media especially, I have heard John Kelly say some things about the media,” Grisham continued. “So I thought it was a little disingenuous.”

Grisham then appeared to ascribe political or financial motivations to Kelly, comparing him to former National Security Advisor and author John Bolton.

“It’s interesting that he’s starting to poke his head out and speak a little bit more, just like John Bolton, as we’re getting close to an election, but I’ll just… I’ll just end it with I was disappointed,” Grisham said.

Trump himself is now in open warfare with Kelly, posting several vicious tweets in which he compared Kelly to an ex who “can’t keep their mouth shut.”

