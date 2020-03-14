White House Takes Temperatures of Press Covering Trump Briefing, One Reporter Turned Away

The White House is holding a Covid-19 task force briefing on Saturday with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and before it began, they took the unprecedented measure of having each member of the media tested for a fever.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes tweeted about the move, which involved a member of the White House physcian’s office and a press aide take each reporter’s temperature.

Ahead of the WH coronvurus task force briefing with the VP, a member of the White House physician’s office along with a press aide just made the rounds and took everyone’s temperatures… — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) March 14, 2020

Holmes also shared the White House statement regarding the move.

Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.

Holmes discussed it on air on CNN with Fredricka Whitfield.

“Did you get your temperature taken?” Whitfield asked.

“Yeah, well that’s right Erica, someone came by a press aid as well as someone from the White House physician’s office and took our temperatures,” Holmes said. She then explained that at least one reporter was turned away. “Actually, just moments ago someone was denied entering here to come into this briefing because their temperature was too high, we were told that it was a 99.9 temperature and they were not allowed to come into this briefing.”

“Now the White House said that this is done out of an abundance of caution, they do not want anyone to have a temperature interact with the vice president and president, but it also comes at a time where the White House continues to tell us that President Trump himself has not been tested,” said Holmes. “So even though all of us who are around the president are getting tested, getting our temperature taken, the president himself apparently still has not.”

Watch the clip above via CNN. And the briefing can be watched here.

UPDATE: President Trump in the briefing stated he had his own temperature taken before entering the room, and that on Friday night he took the test to find out if he has Covid-19.

