White House: ‘We Are Not Going to Head Towards a Lockdown’

The Biden administration said on Friday that the United States is “not going to head towards a lockdown.”

During the White House press briefing, White House Principal Deputy Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason about whether there have been “conversations in the White House or between the White House and its scientific advisors about more lockdowns, partial lockdowns or anything along those lines” amid the rise in coronavirus cases that has been attributed to the Delta variant.

Jean-Pierre responded, “We have the tools in our toolbelt to fight this variant … We are not going to head towards a lockdown. We want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can because … we have the resources to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Jean-Pierre reiterated that the goal of the White House is to ensure and encourage people to get vaccinated.

However, she said that avoiding lockdowns is a “goal.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

