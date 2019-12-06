Surprising pretty much no one, the White House isn’t participating in upcoming House impeachment hearings.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone responded to House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler before today’s 5 pm deadline and said the inquiry “is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness.”

“House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade,” he continued. “You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings. Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan, and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our Nation’s history.”

