White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Booted From Dallas CPAC, Complains About Journalist from ‘Far Left’ Publication Being Allowed In

White nationalist Nick Fuentes was kicked out of CPAC in Dallas on Saturday. The 22-year-old has not been welcomed at past CPAC events due to his fringe, far-right beliefs.

According to Salon, the 22-year-old far-right activist tweeted earlier this week, “I’m going to CPAC in Dallas on Saturday,” adding, “Well, most likely, I’ll be getting physically removed from CPAC in Dallas on Saturday, but you can come watch if you want.” (The tweet is not available because his account was suspended on Friday for “repeated violations.”)

At least he knew what was coming.

Fuentes entered the conference with a group of supporters chanting “Groyper,” a term based on a meme that now represents a loose group of white nationalists who have worked to insert far-right ideas into more mainstream conservatism.

Nick Fuentes and his crew as they entered CPAC. pic.twitter.com/mayEegp2OX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 10, 2021

Shortly thereafter, Fuentes was forced to leave.

Nick Fuentes getting kicked out of CPAC. pic.twitter.com/sZH7TldNkQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 10, 2021

However, in the brief period that he was inside, Fuentes spent his time insulting Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo, seemingly upset that a journalist from a “far-left, progressive publication” was allowed into CPAC, but he was not.

Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist barred from CPAC, came to the conference hotel for a good few minutes and hurled insults at reporter @ZTPetrizzo: pic.twitter.com/zKG8NDaE58 — Hannah Knowles (@KnowlesHannah) July 10, 2021

Petrizzo posted several tweets noting other CPAC attendees with far-right views, including some Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, were not only present, but were “welcomed by organizers.”

Exclusive: Stewart Rhodes, founder of right-wing Oath Keepers militia, spotted at CPAC https://t.co/fE2pNsej6A — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 10, 2021

White nationalist groypers, Oath Keepers, and Proud Boys are at CPAC currently – and not only are they present, but they are welcomed by organizers. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 10, 2021

When reached for comment Saturday evening, Petrizzo, a former Mediaite writer, noted, “Unite the Right attendee Nick Fuentes might be barred from CPAC, but other far-right extremists continue to roam free at the CPAC Dallas 2021 gathering.”

Fuentes has been kicked out of other CPAC events previously due to his extreme beliefs. In February, he was booted from Orlando’s CPAC event after he started speaking on the floor. He then bragged that the far-right spinoff of CPAC, called AFPAC, didn’t have “homosexuals speaking on the stage.”

UPDATE: Here is an additional video with better audio of Fuentes’ comments to Petrizzo.

This is how Nick Fuentes got kicked out of CPAC. pic.twitter.com/V5hAANU5qm — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 10, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com