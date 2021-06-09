World Health Organization advisory board member Jamie Metzl said Wednesday it was “thuggery” for a group of scientists to write a letter condemning the idea Covid-19 leaked from a Wuhan lab.

Metzl said he was a proponent of the leak theory in the morning interview with Fox & Friends and assured viewers, “I’m not a right-wing nut. I’m actually a progressive Democrat. And so for me, the question isn’t is this a right-wing or left-wing thing. It’s just, let’s look at the data and just be honest.”

Referring to the letter published during the early days of the pandemic by a group of scientists in The Lancet, a medical journal in Michigan, Metzl added, “That letter published in February of last year was an outrage, because, without sufficient data, the authors of that letter declared that it’s very, very likely a natural origin — and called anybody, like me, who was raising possible alternatives a conspiracy theorist.

He also noted that he had called on Lancet Editor-in-Chief Richard Horton to step down over his decision to publish the missive. “I feel that letter, it was not data-driven science. It was scientific propaganda and thuggery.” He added that he viewed the letter as having been “manipulated” by Dr. Peter Dazsak, one of the signatories, for allegedly “hiding the fact that a number of signatures were on his payroll”

