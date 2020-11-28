President Donald Trump faced cruel online mockery for his use of what has been dubbed the “tiny desk,” but he’s not the first president to employ the diminutive writing surface, and this wasn’t even his first time doing it.

Trump held a Thanksgiving press conference Thursday, and something about CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins’ photo of Trump behind the desk caught the imaginations of Twitter users:

President Trump is holding a video teleconference with members of the military throughout the world. He’s calling in from the Diplomatic Reception Room. pic.twitter.com/tu4YfJ9xPN — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2020

Finally remembered what @realDonaldTrump’s tiny desk reminded me of. pic.twitter.com/5EPaKJDR7K — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) November 28, 2020

And so it went. There was a lot of mockery, and “tiny desk” was among the trending topics that sent Trump into a Twitter tantrum.

But in fairness to Trump, the tiny desk is not some new thing. It’s possible that the composition of Collins’ photo — Trump isolated in the frame from a high angle — coupled with his general unpopularity with the target audience, enhanced the mockability of the moment. Readers can decide if the same setting from a wider angle looks equally ridiculous.

Trump and other presidents have used the smaller desk in the past, to apparently far less comical effect. Here’s a sampling of Trump and his predecessor, President Barack Obama, sitting behind the now-famous “tiny desk” over the years — including the iconic signing of the Affordable Care Act.

