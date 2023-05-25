Whoopi Goldberg Blames American Idol For ‘Downfall of Society’ And Concerned Producer Gently Reminds Her It’s On Their Network

Whoopi Goldberg is known for her hot takes but when it comes to accidentally bashing her own network, producers have to step in.

On the Wednesday edition of ABC’s The View, the women of the round table discussed a new documentary from Netflix that examines the final days of model Anna Nicole Smith’s life, titled Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me. As they questioned why audiences are encapsulated by stories like that, Goldberg offered up her own theory.

“We as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks. You know, I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society — Was with — what’s the name of that show? I always tell you that,” Goldberg said, motioning to executive producer Brian Teta off-camera.

“ABC’s American Idol,” Teta said cautiously, as the audience began to laugh.

“It was not always on ABC. When it began, it was on another network,” Goldberg said, referencing Fox.

Despite the hiccup, Goldberg continued to share her theory.

“I’m gonna tell you why, because once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amuck with it and it’s gone out of control,” Goldberg said, noting that although there are judges on the show, the audience ultimately decides.

“I feel once we did that it began us in a cycle, which we have not — Did you really just do that?” Goldberg said to Teta who made an unknown off-camera gesture.

“What I’m saying is that we’ve talked about this, that it’s gotten better and you like it now, remember,” Teta said nervously.

“You like it? ABC, she likes it. ABC, she loves it. It’s really good,” co-host Sunny Hostin said robotically into the camera.

Goldberg clarified that what she was referencing was the older version of the show, but agreed that ABC has made it “a different show.”

“ABC knows that I feel like this. I’ve told them it had nothing to do with them. It had to do with the show. See — you starting stuff, man,” Goldberg told Teta.

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

