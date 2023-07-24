Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Ana Navarro After She Said Late ‘View’ Creator Bill Geddie Fired Joy Behar in 2013: ‘He Did Not’

Whoopi Goldberg shut down her fellow co-host on The View, Ana Navarro, during a tribute to the show’s co-creator Bill Geddie.

On Monday, The View co-hosts gathered to memorialize Geddie, who passed away last Thursday at 68. Goldberg and Navarro were joined by Sara Haines, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin to talk about the life and legacy of Geddie.

During the conversation, Shepherd, who was a former co-host on the show, talked about how Geddie would push the women to have their voice be known on the show no matter what was happening on air. Shepherd recalled a particular interview with the late Senator John McCain in which she didn’t speak at all.

“I didn’t say anything and Bill called me and he said, ‘Why didn’t you say anything?'” Shepherd recalled explaining to him that the order of questions the women were supposed to ask was out of order and she struggled to jump into the conversation. “He was like, ‘Stop all that. Like, you sit at that table, you have an opinion. You jump in, you make yourself known.’ And he was so harsh and I was like, you not gonna hug me?”

“Bill hired Joy and fired Joy and she still loves him,” Navarro said, referencing Joy Behar’s two year break from the show in 2013.

“He didn’t — he didn’t fire Joy,” Goldberg clarified, pointing her finger at Navarro as a hush fell over the entire audience. “No, he did not.”

“That was, that was the, the next iteration,” Hostin attempted to clarify.

Goldberg would look back over at Navarro as she tossed the conversation to Griffin who had another question for Shephard.

Back in 2013, Behar was suddenly asked to leave the show for an undisclosed reason. She would return just two years later.

In a 2022 interview with TIME magazine, she recalled that she was glad to be fired from the show. “I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why,” Behar noted.

Behar was absent from Monday’s edition of The View, but shared her condolences about Geddie’s passing on Twitter.

We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie.

As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP… — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) July 21, 2023

Watch above via The View.

