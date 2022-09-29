WHOOPS! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Touts U.S. ‘Alliance with the Republic of North Korea’

Vice President Kamala Harris mistakenly touted the U.S. “alliance with the Republic of North Korea.”

“So the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea, and it an alliance that is strong and enduring,” she said on Thursday at the Demilitarized Zone between South Korea and North Korea.

As anyone with a passing knowledge of American foreign policy is aware, North Korea is an adversary, while South Korea is an ally of the United States.

Harris visited the DMZ a day after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles that fell into the East Sea. The vice president was in East Asia to attend the Tuesday state funeral in Tokyo of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July and was cremated. Harris called the missile tests “part of [North Korea’s] illicit weapons program which threatens regional stability and violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions.”

North Korea launched another ballistic missile that also fell into the sea after Harris left South Korea.

Harris did not make the gaffe she made at the DMZ during a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. She labeled the U.S.-South Korea alliance “a linchpin of security and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific and throughout the globe.”

Watch above via Fox News.

