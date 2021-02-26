Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) responded on Friday to a profane attack from former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), implying the former party boss had become irrelevant.

“Yesterday, John Boehner made some news,” Cruz noted in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible. To which my response was, who’s John Boehner?”

Boehner made the comment while recording an audio version of his new book, On the House: A Washington Memoir. “Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself,” Boehner said.

Cruz, who was elected to the Senate in 2012, caused turmoil for Boehner, who was elected to the House in 1985 and served as speaker from 2011-15, for the brief period they served together. He entered the national spotlight during his first year in the Senate by leading the 2013 effort to filibuster a budget bill that funded the Affordable Care Act, leading to a 16-day shutdown that caused consternation among the Republican Party’s establishment wing.

Boehner, who departed from public office in 2015, has expressed his distaste for Cruz on numerous occasions. He called him “Lucifer in the flesh” in 2016, saying he had “never worked with a more miserable son of a b*tch in my life.”

After responding to Boehner, who went to work in 2019 as an adviser for a marijuana lobbying group, Cruz took a moment to condemn lobbyists and to praise former President Donald Trump.

“You know what?” Cruz said. “There are a whole lot of voices in Washington that want to just erase the last four years, want to go back to the world before where we had government of the lobbyists, by the lobbyists, and for the lobbyists. Where the Republicans’ compelling message was ‘Republicans: We waste less.’ And they look at Donald J. Trump, and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired, who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they are terrified. And they want him to go away. Let me tell you this right now, Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere.”

