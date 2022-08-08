Trump Supporters Rage Over Mar-a-Lago Raid: ‘Why Hasn’t the FBI Raided Hillary Clinton’s Home?’

Prominent conservatives reacted to the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home Monday evening with a mix of anger and accusations the search was politically-motivated.

Trump announced his home was being searched by a team of FBI agents who had accessed his personal safe.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump said. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade tweeted he had spoken with Eric Trump, who told him the raid was conducted by roughly 30 agents. Kilmeade baselessly claimed the White House approved the raid.

JUST spoke to @erictrump, nothing in the safe, FBI agents 30 approx raided on behalf of nation archives …This is outrageous- has to have come from @POTUS and/or someone in White House. — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) August 9, 2022

The New York Times reported the property was searched in connection with 15 boxes Trump took with him when he left the White House last year – some of which might have contained classified material.

News is still streaming in about the shocking raid, which conservatives online reacted to with disgust.

DEFUND THE FBI! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 9, 2022

Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships But never before in America — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

The FBI and the DOJ have ruthlessly violated the Constitution and law in America. Joe Biden and Merrick Garland are no more than Marxist thugs, not public servants. They’re an outrage against decency, judgment, a former President, and the American people.#TheGreatAmericaShow — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) August 9, 2022

Trump is more popular than ever and the FBI and the democrats are determined to stop him. https://t.co/8yKSixqCwi — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) August 9, 2022

I will support a complete dismantling and elimination of the democrat brown shirts known as the FBI. This is too much for our republic to withstand @charliekirk11 @JackPosobiec @kelliwardaz @KariLake @andybiggs4az @GOPLeader @DonaldJTrumpJr — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) August 8, 2022

I urge MAGA and conservatives to be outraged. We have to defend the country and the Constitution from this coup. But it starts with channeling the anger into firing every socialist at every level of government. Get the power back and use the power to defund the attack on America. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) August 8, 2022

The FBI just proved that Donald Trump was right. He’s always been right.

No one will ever forget this. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2022

Abolish the FBI. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 8, 2022

The Biden administration is rapidly devolving into a Third World junta. First they steal the 2020 election. Now they raid the home of the leading opposition candidate. Is there any doubt these thugs are trying to “fix” the 2024 election? — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 9, 2022

If you don’t see the rubicon that is being crossed by the FBI conducting a raid on a former and likely future political opponent’s home, I can’t help you. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) August 8, 2022

As my friend @BuckSexton just said on Fox News, this is the uniparty regime crossing the Rubicon. What the regime doesn’t realize is that, in executing so desperate a measure as a FBI raid of a former POTUS, the regime necessarily exposes itself for the house of cards it is. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 8, 2022

Democrats ALWAYS overplay their hand. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 8, 2022

The Democrats want conservatives to act up. They want a civil war so they can crack down. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2022

Any Republican candidate who doesn’t loudly and clearly declare that Democrats are bitter enemies hell bent on destroying this nation and imprisoning political opponents is useless and should drop out. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 9, 2022

Why hasn’t the FBI raided Hillary Clinton’s home? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 9, 2022

