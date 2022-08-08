Trump Supporters Rage Over Mar-a-Lago Raid: ‘Why Hasn’t the FBI Raided Hillary Clinton’s Home?’

By Kipp Jones
Aug 8th, 2022
 

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Prominent conservatives reacted to the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home Monday evening with a mix of anger and accusations the search was politically-motivated.

Trump announced his home was being searched by a team of FBI agents who had accessed his personal safe.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump said. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade tweeted he had spoken with Eric Trump, who told him the raid was conducted by roughly 30 agents. Kilmeade baselessly claimed the White House approved the raid.

The New York Times reported the property was searched in connection with 15 boxes Trump took with him when he left the White House last year – some of which might have contained classified material.

News is still streaming in about the shocking raid, which conservatives online reacted to with disgust.

