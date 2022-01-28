The widow of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera broke down while delivering a eulogy at his funeral that included a rebuke of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Dominique Luzuriaga broke down while giving the eulogy at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. It included their final moments as a couple and what she has been through since her 22-year-old husband was shot and killed last Friday. Rivera’s partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, was also shot and killed.

“The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore,” said Luzuriaga in front of a crowd of over 1,000 people, including NYPD officers. “Not even the members of the service.”

Without calling out Bragg by name, Luzuriaga continued, “I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.”

Bragg has come under fire for issuing a memo stating that his office would not prosecute certain misdemeanors and would not push for jail or bail in certain instances. The announcement came as New York City experienced in 2021 a 4 percent increase in murders from the previous year.

So far in 2022, there have been more rapes, felony assaults, burglaries, grand larceny, car thefts in NYC than there were at this point last year, according to the NYPD. There have been just 12 less murders so far in the city in that time span compared to the same time period in 2021, according to the NYPD.

Watch above, via CNN.

