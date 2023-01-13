Wife of GOP House Candidate Arrested For Allegedly Voting For Husband 23 Times in 2020

Kim Phuong Taylor, the wife of a 2020 Iowa GOP congressional candidate, was arrested on Thursday and indicted on charges of election fraud.

Taylor allegedly collected, filled out and signed some 23 fraudulent ballots voting for her husband in the 2020 GOP primary.

Prosecutors allege Taylor “visited numerous households within the Vietnamese community in Woodbury County” and collected absentee ballots from homes when residents were not home.

Taylor, who is Vietnamese, then filled out ballots, signed them, and dropped them off “causing the casting of votes in the names of residents who had no knowledge of and had not consented to the casting of their ballots.”

Taylor’s husband, Jeremy Taylor, was running in the primary for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District to replace far-right Rep. Steve King (R-IA). Jeremy Taylor finished in third place, but that November was reelected to Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as a Republican. He still serves on the board.

The indictment against Kim Taylor also includes three charges of falsifying voter registration forms, amounting to 26 charges of voter fraud in total. Each charge reportedly carries a maximum 5-year sentence.

