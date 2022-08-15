During Monday’s episode of Fox News’s The Five, guest co-host Will Cain argued that the FBI better have something more than Trump stealing the nuclear codes to justify their search of Mar-a-Lago last week.

Co-host, Dana Perino, who opined last week that “short of the nuclear codes being written on these documents locked behind closed doors” she couldn’t imagine what could have justified the raid, took Cain’s comments as an opportunity to note she was just joking.

The exchange began with Perino noting it’s been “a week tonight” since the raid.

“We found out about the search warrant. I don’t know if we actually know all that much more because honestly, it is a little bit hard to keep up with,” she added.

“I’m not losing interest in it at all. I’m just kind of frustrated about not having any information,” she concluded, before Cain jumped in.

“But I think it will stay in an intentionally ambiguous place a blank slate that serves the FBI and the DOJ’s purpose of finding anything,” Cain then argued, not mentioning it was the Department of Justice that pushed to make the warrant public.

“It’s not truly about declassified materials or classified material. It’s not even really about the Espionage Act,” he continued after calling the search a “fishing expedition.”

“It’s not about any of that. It is a blank slate that allows the DOJ to find something, anything to disqualify Donald Trump from running for president, either disqualify him in a long, drawn-out legal case that ends up at the Supreme Court or simply in the American public’s mind,” he continued.

Cain then spoke about the FBI’s justification for the raid, declaring, “It better be egregious. It better be more than the nuclear codes, which let’s be real, change when the administration changes.”

The FBI’s warrant, which was made public last Friday confirmed that former President Donald Trump was in possession of 11 sets of classified documents, which the FBI took back during the search.

Trump himself, in January 2018, stiffened the penalty for mishandling classified information to five years in prison.

“I was kidding the day that I said that about nuclear codes,” jumped in Perino, jesting, “It’s not like you don’t write them on a scrap of paper.”

The conversation ended with a joke from Greg Gutfeld and Perino moved on to play a clip from Bill Maher.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

