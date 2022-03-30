Will Smith Was Asked to Leave Oscars After Slapping Chris Rock, But Refused: Academy

Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on Sunday, but refused to do, said the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Wednesday.

“We also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy said, referencing the avalanche of criticism following Smith being allowed to continue enjoying the ceremony and accept an Oscar after assaulting Rock on live television.

JUST IN…Statement from The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences: “Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.” @9NewsAUS — Alison Piotrowski (@apiotrowski9) March 30, 2022

The academy also said it was considering disciplinary actions against the Best Actor winner, up to and including expulsion, Variety reported:

The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy. Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

Smith grabbed international headlines after he slapped Rock following a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who is balding as she suffers from alopecia.

Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Smith approached the stage and hit the comedian. After he returned to his seat, he shouted at Rock.

Full video/audio of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock. (NSFW language obviously.) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k7pX27lI3J — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 28, 2022

“Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” Smith shouted from his chair.

“Wow, dude,” said Rock. “It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

“Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” Smith yelled again.

Smith later won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard. He also apologized to Rock in a post on his Instagram page.

