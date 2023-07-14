‘Win! Win! Win!’ Morning Joe Crew Gushes About Biden Trip — ‘Genius’ To End Where Infamous Trump Moment Happened

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and his crew took turns gushing about President Joe Biden’s Europe trip, including the “genius” move of ending in Helsinki — site of an infamous moment for ex-President Donald Trump.

President Biden concluded his international trip, Thursday with a joint press conference with President Sauli Niinistö of the Republic of Finland in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki — five years after Trump defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in the same setting.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the show devoted the first 20 minutes or so to extolling the trip, including the contrast with the Trump/Putin moment, and saying that Biden’s “winning” swing should dispel concerns about his age:

MARK MCKINNON: You that the economic news of this week and inflation so that’s a pretty good double.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Win win win and I’m looking like what he is a statesman on the world stage.

JEN PALMIERI: Yes so much winning and just exhausted by all of the winning. Yeah, it was it was there was the speech the night before and Lithuania was was commanding the press conference. And even to go back a second time to the Finnish reporter who continue to question America’s commitment to Finland is part of Naito and he’s like, no, no, let me like let me go back to the what you know, let me go back and correct you. But I also want to know, does anybody know who decided that this trip would end in Helsinki? Because it was a genius move. You know, that’s actually not clear to me. If it was the White House that said, hey, I know, let’s go back to Helsinki five years to the day, same place. It just couldn’t be a more if that was you know, if that was baked from the Nordic leaders themselves. But either way, and still just like so breathtaking, that moment from Trump like I was, I still gasp when I hear it. And that contrast for Biden to be, you know, not just defending, not just showing American leadership, but also just be so great at, you know, at nailing that speech in that press conference.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: So, Joe, how does he continue this type of momentum in terms of not just the optics, but a real kind of generating a sense of of having complete control over the situation? What’s different at the NATO summit?

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Nothing’s different. And that’s the thing. I mean, I will say this, Mika, following up on what you said a couple of days ago that got that got you in red on the Drudge Report, which has pretty big when they give you the red headline they do have the scheduling better. They they do have to scheduling better. And I thought it was important for them to say, hey, you know what? He’s been going night and day. We’re going to let him take off for the dinner, of course, plan that ahead next time. But but little things like that make a big difference. But of course.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: For any Joe, Joe for any look at this. Everything here is tightly produced. It’s beautiful. Right? And he get, everything here allows these world leaders to do what they do. And there’s no concern about the small things. And I would suggest that what I said that I guess put me in the red is taken seriously when he comes back home, because this president is good at what he does.