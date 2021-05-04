Comedian Blaire Erskine parodied this week’s “woke” recruitment video from the CIA, saying “women could do murder too.”

“I’ve never been like other girls,” Erskine says in the skit, as motivational music plays in the background.” You know, I’ve never done what the patriarchy wanted me to do. When I was a little girl playing Marco Polo in the pool with my friends, I would hold their heads underwater and make them tell me where Polo was. You know what I mean?”

Erskine, a left-wing figure who gained some acclaim during the 2020 election for her humorous sketches, also detailed other experiences that contributed to her decision to “work” for the CIA, saying, “In college, when other girls were doing acid, I was the one giving them the acid! And then I would psychologically torture them for information.”

Why I love working for the CIA. pic.twitter.com/Frs3OnNgP3 — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) May 3, 2021

“You know, if I could go back and tell this little baby girl something, I would go tell her that women can do murder, too,” she added. “We can do a little murder, too, if we want to.”

The sketch may not bode well for the CIA’s recruitment efforts. The agency released a video this week of a woman who said she had joined the CIA, while also telling viewers she considered herself “intersectional,” “cisgender,” and “millennial.” Nonetheless, she adds, “I am intersectional, but my existence is not a box-checking exercise. … I am a walking declaration.”

Critics across the ideological spectrum blasted the video, including former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright, who said it had been produced by “the CIA’s HR wokesters.”

Join me on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning. We’ll be covering the horrifying rise of politicking at the CIA, and why this video from the CIA’s HR wokesters is also a warning: America is less safe with Democrats in power.pic.twitter.com/HPBqYD634O — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) May 4, 2021

This is a real video released by the CIA. Every institution is being destroyed by the woke left. If we don’t stop this, 🇺🇸 will fall. I bet instead of waterboarding, they’ll unleash real torture on terrorists: Listening to “progressives” talk for hours about every social issue. pic.twitter.com/5sFBrhNGMd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 3, 2021

It’s almost like the CIA uses domestic divisions to manipulate countries. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 4, 2021

This CIA recruitment video is a joke and truly embarrassing for our entire country. China, Russia and our enemies are laughing at us. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 3, 2021

