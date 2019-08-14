Jennifer Araoz revealed that under a new law enacted Wednesday, she is suing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and three other unidentified individuals for conspiring to make her forcible rape possible.

A new provision of the New York’s Child Victims Act went into effect Wednesday which removes the statute of limitations and allows accusers to sue those who sexually assaulted them as children until they are 55 years old.

Araoz is the first to file a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate after he died in jail Saturday morning.

In a grisly New York Times op-ed, Araoz revealed how Epstein and his co-conspirators had tricked her in her freshman year in high school into thinking Epstein wanted to help her family and her career and then raped her when she refused to have sex with him.

“For years I felt crushed by the power imbalance between Epstein, with his enablers, and me. The Child Victims Act finally offers a counterweight,” said Araoz, who didn’t speak a word of the encounter to anyone for years in fear of Epstein’s retaliation.

“I’m angry he won’t have to personally answer to me in the court of law. But my quest for justice is just getting started,” said Araoz. She had planned to order Epstein to submit a deposition to learn the identity of the woman who had recruited her to come to Epstein’s home outside of her high school in 2001, according to CNBC.

Additionally, the lawsuit said that while Araoz never met Maxwell personally, she “conspired with Epstein in the implementation and maintenance of his criminal enterprise which, in turn, victimized Ms. Araoz.” It alleged that Maxwell hired “recruiters,” scheduled appointments, and intimidated potential witnesses.

[Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images]

