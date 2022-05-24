Texas Elementary School Shooter Apparently Messaged Woman on Instagram About Plans For Massacre: ‘I Got a Lil Secret’

Salvador Ramos, the deceased 18-year-old gunman police say killed 19 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas Tuesday, apparently messaged a woman online about his plans before his killing spree.

Mediaite reviewed an Instagram account reported to belong to Ramos before it was taken down by Meta. The account posted numerous images of rifles and a high-capacity magazine.

The account also included a photo, in its “Highlights” section, that tagged another Instagram user.

That user, a woman that Mediaite is not identifying, said in her own Instagram posts that she did not know the alleged killer. She shared screenshots of their conversations.

The account believed to have belonged to Ramos messaged the woman on May 12, and asked: “You gonna repost my gun pics?” (Referring to the Highlights picture she was tagged in).

She responded: “What,” before she asked last Friday: “What your guns got to do with me?”

The account then messaged her “Just wanted to tag you,” to which she responded: “i’m so confused.”

The account later informed her she should be “glad” she was tagged. She called the message “scary.”

“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she said.

Monday night, the account initiated another conversation with the woman, stating:

“I’ll text you in a hour… But you HAVE TO RESPOND… I got a lil secret… I wanna tell u,” the messages said. One included a blushing emoji. The woman responded she might be asleep, as she was not feeling well.

At 9:16 a.m. Tuesday morning, the account texted the woman: “Ima air out.”

Just after 1 p.m., the woman attempted to reach out, but received no response. She wrote in a message to her followers:

I DONT KNOW HIM AND I DONT EVEN LIVE IN TEXAS… the only reason i responded to him is i was afraid of him i wish i stayed awake to at least try to convince him not to commit his crime. i didnt know… he’s a stranger i know nothing about him he decided to tag me in his gun post. I’m so sorry for the victims and their families i really don’t know what to say.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said Tuesday Ramos shot and killed his grandmother before attacking the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com