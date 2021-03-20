Women Like Joe Biden a LOT More Than Men in Gallup’s 3 Polls So Far

President Joe Biden’s approval has remained fairly steady in Gallup’s monthly tracking polls since taking office, especially among women and, on the lower end, among men.

This week, Gallup released averages of their first 3 monthly presidential approval polls, and they show President Biden averaging 56 percent over that span, just a point lower than the 57 percent he achieved in the pollster’s first survey.

But the results also show a stunning gender gap, as the president scored a 68 percent approval among women, versus only 49 percent among men.

If you pull back on the numbers, however, they retell the tale of polarization that’s been evident in every poll. Biden scores approval ratings above 50 percent from every other subgroup Gallup measures, save three: Republicans (10 percent), white adults (45 percent) and rural Americans (36 percent).

Conversely, Biden scores big with Black Americans at 89 percent, 78 percent among nonwhite adults, a whopping 96 percent among Democrats, and 61 percent among Americans on both coasts.

In Gallup’s first tracking poll of this presidency, Biden recording a record high within his own party and a record low with the opposition. And in their most recent monthly approval poll, the president had slipped from a high of 57 percent approval to 54 percent, taken over the first 15 days in March. That could tick up once the Covid relief payments are factored in, but the groups that don’t like Biden thus far appear difficult to move.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]