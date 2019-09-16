Women’s March leaders Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Bob Bland are reportedly stepping down from the organization following accusations of anti-Semitism.

Co-presidents Mallory and Bland will be formally replaced when the new board convenes this month, according to the Washington Post. Co-chair Carmen Perez will stay with the organization.

The organization faced tumult in recent months, roiled by accusations of anti-Semitism and criticism for Mallory’s frequent praise of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The Women’s March said in a statement that Bland, Mallory and Sarsour will “transition off of the Women’s March Board and onto other projects focused on advocacy within their respective organizations.”

Sarsour praised the leadership in a text message to the Post and Bland said the change in leadership was long planned. Mallory did not respond to a request for comment.

On Oct. 6, the Women’s March will host #ReclaimTheCourt, in which activists will gather to protest Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment and “his work to overturn Roe v. Wade,” according to Women’s March organizers.

The incoming board of 16 women from across the United States will chose new leadership at this month’s meeting.

[Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com