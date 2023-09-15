‘Words Got Pretty Colorful’: New York Democrats Shouted Over By Anti-Migrant Protesters During Presser

New York Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY) joined a Congressional delegation surveying NYC’s migrant crisis and spoke outside a midtown hotel being used as a migrant shelter on Friday, but were largely drowned out by shouting protesters.

Fox News carried the chaotic press conference live. “Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is speaking now. She’s angry at the mayor of New York, says he’s not showing leadership on the illegal immigrants flowing into the city,” said Fox’s Harris Faulkner as her program picked up the event.

“Ultimately, I think that there are three points of consensus here that are very important in getting a solution to that issue. The first is that there is consensus here across geographies and state on increased federal resources to cities and municipalities dealing with this issue,” Ocasio-Cortrez said as protesters shouted.

“Close the border, close the border. Respect the Constitution, AOC. I am your constituent,” a man could be heard shouting as the congresswoman spoke in front of the Roosevelt Hotel on East 45th Street.

The New York Post noted that “at one point, a security guard grabbed a yelling protester and shoved him behind a barricade.”

“The second is to allow for work authorizations so that folks in here can get to work and start supporting themselves as soon as possible. They are prevented from getting jobs. They are prevented from employment and that is part of the strain on our public systems. The faster that folks can access the work that they’re asking for, legally, the better we can solve,” Ocasio-Cortez continued amid a loud roar from the protesters.

“Wow, New York City representatives, along with the Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, dealing with a shout fest right here in New York City,” cut back in Faulkner who noted, “words got pretty colorful.”

Fox cut back to Rep. Nadler who also spoke over the shouting, saying, “The federal government can and should do more.”

“That is why I support additional funding for the Shelter Services and program, a supplemental budget to give additional resources to New York and other cities welcoming migrants. Unfortunately, House Republicans seem set on defunding the Department of Homeland Security, shutting down the government,” Nadler added.

Fox News later interviewed one of the protesters who threatened the physical safety of New York Democrats on the streets of New York, the network quickly cut away from the interview.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

