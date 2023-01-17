World Economic Forum Says Musk Wasn’t Invited After Billionaire Said He Didn’t Go Because It ‘Sounded Boring AF’

Elon Musk was not invited to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual event in Davos, Switzerland, the international lobbying organization said.

Musk defended the WEF on Twitter last month during an exchange with Dilbert creator Scott Adams on whether global elites are working together to depopulate the planet.

“It’s not some illuminati plot to destroy humanity, but rather an extension of the well-meaning environmental sustainability movement that has gone too far,” Musk said. “My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol.”

My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

The Associated Press reported a representative for the WEF confirmed to reporter Jamey Keaten on Tuesday that Musk was not on the guest list for the ongoing annual meeting and has not been invited for several years:

The World Economic Forum says billionaire Elon Musk wasn’t on the guest list for the annual meeting of business executives, global leaders and cultural trend-setters in Davos, Switzerland — despite what the Twitter owner claims. […] Musk wasn’t there, though he says he was invited. Forum spokesman Yann Zopf knocked that down Tuesday, saying the last time the Tesla CEO got an invitation was “not this year and not recently — last time in 2015.”

The annual meeting in Davos kicked off with in-person events this week for the first time since 2020 when the Covid pandemic forced the previous two meetings to be held mostly virtually. Topics up for discussion this year include the global economy, climate, political division and the role sports play in societies.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com