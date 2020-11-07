comScore

World Leaders Don’t Wait for Trump, Congratulate Biden on Winning the Presidency: ‘The Americans Have Chosen’

By Aidan McLaughlinNov 7th, 2020, 3:13 pm

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump has not conceded in the 2020 election, despite a series of news outlets projecting that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden will be the next president.

But world leaders are not waiting for the incumbent president’s word. Heads of state including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued statements congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden.

“The Americans have chosen their President,” wrote Macron, who had an at-times contentious relationship with his U.S. counterpart.

