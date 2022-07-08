World Leaders, Trump Express Condolences Over Shinzo Abe’s Assassination: ‘Fierce & Distinguished Leader’

World leaders and former President Donald Trump expressed condolences on Friday over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was shot during a campaign speech for his Liberal Democratic Party. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect is in custody.

While President Joe Biden has yet to weigh in on Abe’s death, other world leaders and Trump have.

The State of Israel mourns the death of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe following today’s horrific attack. He was a fierce & distinguished leader and a key architect of modern Israel-Japan relations. Sending condolences to his family, loved ones and the Japanese people. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 8, 2022

Profondément choqué par l’attaque odieuse dont Shinzo Abe a été victime. Pensées à la famille et aux proches d’un grand Premier ministre. La France se tient aux côtés du peuple japonais. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 8, 2022

Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022

The assassination of @AbeShinzo leaves me shocked and deeply saddened. My deepest sympathy goes to his family, my colleague Fumio @kishida230 and our Japanese friends. We stand closely by Japan’s side in these difficult hours. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) July 8, 2022

Horrible news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am extending my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2022

As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Trump on Shinzo Abe: pic.twitter.com/rfTv0V0yTS — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) July 8, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com