World Leaders, Trump Express Condolences Over Shinzo Abe’s Assassination: ‘Fierce & Distinguished Leader’

By Jackson RichmanJul 8th, 2022, 7:22 am
 
Shinzo Abe

Franck Robichon/Getty Images

World leaders and former President Donald Trump expressed condolences on Friday over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was shot during a campaign speech for his Liberal Democratic Party. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect is in custody.

While President Joe Biden has yet to weigh in on Abe’s death, other world leaders and Trump have.

